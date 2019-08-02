Peel Hunt Increases Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 950

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.02) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 906 ($11.84).

LON ANTO traded down GBX 56.40 ($0.74) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 846 ($11.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 904.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

