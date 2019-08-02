Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $42.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

PEB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,161. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,345 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 543,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 312,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

