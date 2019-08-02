Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
PSO stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
