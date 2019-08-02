Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pearson by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 457,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100,955 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pearson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 64,849 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pearson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares during the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.