Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 795

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 795 ($10.39) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital upgraded Pearson to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.96) price objective (up from GBX 870 ($11.37)) on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 770.10 ($10.06).

Get Pearson alerts:

PSON stock traded down GBX 20.40 ($0.27) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 829 ($10.83). 2,517,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 849.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In other news, insider Coram Williams sold 13,666 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.77), for a total value of £112,607.84 ($147,142.09). Also, insider Elizabeth Corley purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,165.76 ($18,510.07).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.