PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.44 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PC Connection by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PC Connection by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

