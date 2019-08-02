PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $25.12. PBF Energy shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 39,652 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 1,609,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $46,603,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $950,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,322.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,948,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,937,000 after buying an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,819,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,796,000 after buying an additional 1,319,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,370,000 after purchasing an additional 243,762 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $57,524,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in PBF Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,584,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,162 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

