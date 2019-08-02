Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases Earnings Results

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PAYC traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $236.89. 455,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.99. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $107.46 and a 12 month high of $246.85.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $410,014.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total transaction of $5,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,721. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $246.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.