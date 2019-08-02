Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. 57,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,895. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $488,113.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 18,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $1,538,369.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,057.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,735 shares of company stock worth $9,592,477. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 38,873 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

