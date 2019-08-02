Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.
Shares of PAYX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. 57,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,895. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.25.
In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $488,113.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 18,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $1,538,369.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,057.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,735 shares of company stock worth $9,592,477. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 38,873 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
