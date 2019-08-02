PAYCENT Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Million (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. PAYCENT has a market cap of $1.12 million and $13,278.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00272735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.01414182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00113136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000534 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

