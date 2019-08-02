Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $197,884,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $147,976,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,808,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $211.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $219.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

