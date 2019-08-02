Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.08.

Shares of PH stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.18. 697,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $193.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

