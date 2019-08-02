PARETO Rewards Price Down 32.7% This Week (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, PARETO Rewards has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PARETO Rewards token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. PARETO Rewards has a total market cap of $189,722.00 and approximately $9,383.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.24 or 0.05714486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00044862 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001143 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards (PARETO) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,650,682 tokens. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork . The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network . The official message board for PARETO Rewards is blog.pareto.network

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

