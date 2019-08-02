Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.05

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and traded as low as $37.96. Paradise shares last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05.

Paradise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient, to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, such as preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Paradise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.