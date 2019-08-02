Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. 3,794,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,552. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,232,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,283,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,358,000 after buying an additional 1,106,093 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,513,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

