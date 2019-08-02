Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells $9,097,200.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $9,097,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,636,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PANW stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,230. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.23. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.03.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.