Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells $9,097,200.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $9,097,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,636,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PANW stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,230. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.23. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.03.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.