Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PONY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.55 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.70 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.70 to C$1.35 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.51.

PONY traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.76. 835,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 million and a PE ratio of 11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93. Painted Pony Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$3.54.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

