Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 289,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,046,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,836,000 after acquiring an additional 417,199 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 301,904 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 809,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 735,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4,601.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 700,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

