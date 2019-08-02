Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) versus Wells Fargo & Co (NASDAQ:WFC) Financial Survey

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Wells Fargo & Co pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Co has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 17.07% 9.02% 0.88% Wells Fargo & Co 23.26% 13.74% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Co, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wells Fargo & Co 3 12 6 0 2.14

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.16%. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus price target of $51.30, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Co.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Co has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $67.18 million 2.45 $27.34 million N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Co $101.06 billion 2.09 $22.39 billion $4.38 10.74

Wells Fargo & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Co beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services. As of February 7, 2019, it operated through 7,800 locations, 13,000 ATMs, and the Internet and mobile banking, as well as has offices in 37 countries and territories. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.