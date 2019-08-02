P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.17. 215,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,255. P H Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.94 million, a PE ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,566.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,725. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 89,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

