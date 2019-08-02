Owens-Illinois Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Owens-Illinois has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens-Illinois to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Owens-Illinois stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 261,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UFS raised Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Owens-Illinois from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

