OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OUTKY. Goldman Sachs Group raised OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.98.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

