Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Major Shareholder Purchases $25,320.87 in Stock

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Ira Sochet bought 1,275 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $18,793.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Ira Sochet bought 9,473 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,105.67.

On Thursday, July 18th, Ira Sochet bought 22,497 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $329,806.02.

On Friday, July 12th, Ira Sochet bought 1,100 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,115.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Ira Sochet bought 4,874 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $70,819.22.

On Friday, June 7th, Ira Sochet bought 67,211 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,015.45.

On Monday, May 20th, Ira Sochet bought 8,000 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Ira Sochet bought 27,941 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $428,056.12.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Ira Sochet bought 1,343 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $23,636.80.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Ira Sochet bought 5,819 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,017.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEL opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Otelco Inc has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 100.76% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Otelco stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of Otelco at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

