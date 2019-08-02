OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires 22,427 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A accounts for about 2.4% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,191,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 852.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,654 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,069,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 549,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 123,795 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 720,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,514,000 after buying an additional 120,685 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. 40,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,668. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Separately, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

