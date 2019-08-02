Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

OSMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OSMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,744. The stock has a market cap of $165.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $9.90.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

