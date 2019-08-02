Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.60%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

