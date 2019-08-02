Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 378.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 161,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.65.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $114.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.