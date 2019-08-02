Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,143 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861,809 shares during the period. Actiam N.V. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $117,106,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Microsoft by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,035,128 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,823,000 after acquiring an additional 867,711 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441,789 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,974,703,000 after acquiring an additional 672,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,621,572 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $463,960,000 after acquiring an additional 610,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,962 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,960,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,402,828. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $141.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

