Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 1640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 82.03%. The business had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

