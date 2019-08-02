Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 602 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,129,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after acquiring an additional 349,016 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 25.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,590,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 322,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,741,000 after acquiring an additional 283,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $57.30. 5,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,063. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,984.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $578,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Sunday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

