Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,401 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Teradyne by 12.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,591,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,103,000 after acquiring an additional 401,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,752,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 21.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,092,000 after buying an additional 420,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Teradyne by 25.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,809,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,071,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter.

TER stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,896. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.11.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

