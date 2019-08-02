Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.17 Million Stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

In other Evergy news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $296,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $58,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $588,040 over the last quarter.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

NASDAQ:EVRG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,966. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86. Evergy has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $62.12.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

