Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.06 Million Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,038 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,576 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Regions Financial by 1,035.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 498,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,951,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

