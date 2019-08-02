Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 51 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $517.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.37.

In related news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total value of $7,662,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $3,006,891.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $18,074,976 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.80. 6,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $355.28 and a 1-year high of $523.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $472.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

