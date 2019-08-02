Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,001,000 after buying an additional 520,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 178.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after buying an additional 167,284 shares during the last quarter. Bodenholm Capital AB purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,012,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $13.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,781. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.53. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 51.46% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.11, for a total transaction of $4,833,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,363,295.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $2,463,007.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $17,399,839 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.