Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Trading 36.4% Higher

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK)’s share price traded up 36.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, 150 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34.

Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Orbital Tracking had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

