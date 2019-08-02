Oppenheimer Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $150.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZBH. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $121.71 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.09.

ZBH opened at $137.50 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $48,938.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $188,005,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9,730.5% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 836,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 828,165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,754,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,047,000 after acquiring an additional 670,501 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 559,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,474,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,841,000 after acquiring an additional 509,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

