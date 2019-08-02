OneLedger (OLT) Trading 60.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, BitForex and LATOKEN. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $381,308.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.98 or 0.05653557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043921 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001097 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,521,851 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

