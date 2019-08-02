One Capital Management LLC Buys 603 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

XOM stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,751,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,260. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $318.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

