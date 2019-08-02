On Deck Capital’s (ONDK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “2Q19 results were disappointing: consistent with consensus on gross revenue, but below consensus on adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (non-GAAP EPS). Management lowered 2019 guidance on adjusted net income (there is no guidance on adjusted EBITDA). Management also announced: that JPMorgan Chase (JPM – NR) would be exiting its partnership program with ONDK; that ONDK would be actively pursuing” a bank charter (though with an unspecified timeline); and a $50M share repurchase program. We are maintaining our Hold rating, based on even lower earnings expectations than previously, and uncertainty as to ONDK’s business model.””

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $6.00 target price on On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Deck Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,853. The firm has a market cap of $273.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. On Deck Capital has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.00.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONDK. Seacliff Capital LLC increased its holdings in On Deck Capital by 1,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Seacliff Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in On Deck Capital by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 387,837 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in On Deck Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 246,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

