Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $429.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 4.34. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Olympic Steel by 4.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Olympic Steel by 356.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Olympic Steel by 3.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.