Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $429.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 4.34. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
