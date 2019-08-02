OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,377,000 after purchasing an additional 143,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,222,000 after buying an additional 36,737 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after buying an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Chevron by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,416,000 after buying an additional 1,269,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,626,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after buying an additional 123,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $118.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,538. The company has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.03. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

