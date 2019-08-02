OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $115.35. 51,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,764. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $115.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

