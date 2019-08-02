OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Viewray were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,386,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viewray by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,932,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 431,375 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viewray by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,058,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 263,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viewray by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,561,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after acquiring an additional 256,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,844,000.

Shares of Viewray stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 7,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $891.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99. Viewray Inc has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.82% and a negative return on equity of 71.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Viewray’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $44,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

