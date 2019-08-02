OLD National Bancorp IN Has $206,000 Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,308,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,908,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,842,000 after buying an additional 515,917 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,627,000 after buying an additional 157,676 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 133,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 391,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 95,710 shares in the last quarter.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.80. 4,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $79,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

