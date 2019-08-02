Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.06 ($88.44).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €60.98 ($70.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €68.94. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 12-month high of €73.52 ($85.49).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.