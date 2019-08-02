NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NYMT. BidaskClub raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 693,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 120.54 and a quick ratio of 120.54. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.81. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan L. Hainey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 338,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,762,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 191,745 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 1,606.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 127,774 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 52.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 124,812 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 50.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 106,271 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.