NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $274,176,000 after buying an additional 400,506 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,052,978 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $181,462,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after buying an additional 238,164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,739,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,891,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $100.09. 100,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.93. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

