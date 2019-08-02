Nwam LLC Acquires 2,185 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Chevron by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Chevron by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

