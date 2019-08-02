Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) Trading Up 3.2%

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:NRI)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Nuvo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 996.32.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.0309836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

