NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Set at $72.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been assigned a $72.00 target price by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.62. 432,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,428. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.16%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

